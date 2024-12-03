Terns Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $20 from $17 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) to $20 from $17 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Terns reported an interim update on TERN-701’s Phase 1 study in chronic myeloid leukemia, providing “encouraging” three month efficacy and safety data that reinforce confidence surrounding its differentiated profile over existing tyrosine kinase inhibitors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes TERN-701’s emerging profile supports development in earlier-line settings, and its three-month performance strengthens its optimism surrounding longer-term major molecular response data, expected in Q4 of 2025.
