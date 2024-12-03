Terns Pharmaceuticals announces early data from Phase 1 CARDINAL trial

Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) announced encouraging early data from the ongoing dose escalation part of the Phase 1 CARDINAL study evaluating TERN-701 in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic myeloid leukemia, CML. TERN-701 is an investigational, oral, potent, small molecule allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor being developed for patients with CML. CARDINAL is a global, multicenter, open-label, two-part Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of TERN-701 in patients with relapsed/refractory CML with or without BCR-ABL resistance mutations. Key efficacy highlights include: 88% of patients with baseline transcript greater than 1% had decreases in BCR-ABL on treatment, with 7 ongoing as of data cutoff; Cumulative MMR rate of 50% in non-T315i mutation patients with 3 or more months of treatment and/or MMR or better at baseline; 100% of patients with MMR or better at baseline have maintained their response and remain on treatment. Additional notable responses include: MR2 within 5 months in a 4L patient at 160mg QD with baseline transcript greater than 1% and suboptimal response and intolerance to asciminib; MR4 within 3 months in a 5L patient treated at 320mg with baseline transcript greater than10% and treatment failure on bosutinib at study entry

