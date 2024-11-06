Terna S.p.A. to Acquire Rome’s High Voltage Network

Terna S.p.A. (IT:TRN) has released an update.

Terna S.p.A. has agreed to acquire part of the high voltage network in Rome from Areti S.p.A., a move expected to enhance the efficiency and security of the national transmission service. The deal, valued at approximately 224 million euros, aligns with Terna’s 2024-2028 Industrial Plan and is anticipated to create new growth opportunities while maintaining financial stability. Completion is expected by mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and due diligence.

For further insights into IT:TRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.