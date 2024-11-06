Terna S.p.A. to Acquire Rome’s High Voltage Network

Terna S.p.A. (IT:TRN) has released an update.
Terna S.p.A. has agreed to acquire part of the high voltage network in Rome from Areti S.p.A., a move expected to enhance the efficiency and security of the national transmission service. The deal, valued at approximately 224 million euros, aligns with Terna’s 2024-2028 Industrial Plan and is anticipated to create new growth opportunities while maintaining financial stability. Completion is expected by mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and due diligence.
