Terna S.p.A. to Acquire Rome’s High Voltage Network

November 06, 2024 — 10:51 am EST

Terna S.p.A. (IT:TRN) has released an update.

Terna S.p.A. has agreed to acquire part of the high voltage network in Rome from Areti S.p.A., a move expected to enhance the efficiency and security of the national transmission service. The deal, valued at approximately 224 million euros, aligns with Terna’s 2024-2028 Industrial Plan and is anticipated to create new growth opportunities while maintaining financial stability. Completion is expected by mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and due diligence.

