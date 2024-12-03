Termbray Industries Announces Major Loan Transaction

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0093) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited’s subsidiary, X8 Finance, has entered into a significant loan agreement, marking a major transaction for the company. This move, involving a loan to a borrower and backed by guarantors, triggers various disclosure and approval requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. Shareholders’ approval was obtained, allowing the transaction to proceed without a general meeting.

For further insights into HK:0093 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.