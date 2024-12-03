News & Insights

Termbray Industries Announces Major Loan Transaction

December 03, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0093) has released an update.

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited’s subsidiary, X8 Finance, has entered into a significant loan agreement, marking a major transaction for the company. This move, involving a loan to a borrower and backed by guarantors, triggers various disclosure and approval requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. Shareholders’ approval was obtained, allowing the transaction to proceed without a general meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

