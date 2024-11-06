Terex (TEX) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you assessed how the international operations of Terex (TEX) performed in the quarter ended September 2024? For this machinery products maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While analyzing TEX's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.21 billion, experiencing a decline of 6.1% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of TEX's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into TEX's International Revenue Trends

Western Europe generated $191 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 15.76% of the total. This represented a surprise of -13.93% compared to the $221.92 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Western Europe accounted for $248 million (17.95%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $245.7 million (19.05%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $130 million came from Asia-Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 10.73%. This represented a surprise of -10.73% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $145.62 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $140.5 million, or 10.17%, and $169.8 million, or 13.16%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Terex to report a total revenue of $1.22 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 0.5% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Western Europe and Asia-Pacific are predicted to be 17.1% and 12%, corresponding to amounts of $208.12 million and $145.83 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $5.14 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 0.2% from the year before. The revenues from Western Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to make up 18.3% and 11.3% of this total, corresponding to $939.95 million and $578.96 million respectively.

Wrapping Up

Terex's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Exploring Recent Trends in Terex's Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has lost 1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.7% increase. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, of which Terex is a part, has declined 1% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 1.8% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 11.8% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 10.8%.

