Terex Revises 2024 Guidance; Expects To Close ESG Acquisition Early In Q4

(RTTNews) - Terex (TEX) said its full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share, excluding the benefit of the Environmental Solutions Group acquisition, is now expected to be between $5.80 and $6.20 on revenue of $4.85 to $5.05 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.17 on revenue of $5.18 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In July, the company projected full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.15 to $7.45, and net sales in a range of $5.10 billion - $5.30 billion.

"We anticipate closing the ESG acquisition early in Q4. We are expecting ESG to generate approximately $45 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Q4, which is consistent with our prior expectations," said Simon Meester, President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.