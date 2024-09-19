News & Insights

Markets
TEX

Terex Revises 2024 Guidance; Expects To Close ESG Acquisition Early In Q4

September 19, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Terex (TEX) said its full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share, excluding the benefit of the Environmental Solutions Group acquisition, is now expected to be between $5.80 and $6.20 on revenue of $4.85 to $5.05 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.17 on revenue of $5.18 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In July, the company projected full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.15 to $7.45, and net sales in a range of $5.10 billion - $5.30 billion.

"We anticipate closing the ESG acquisition early in Q4. We are expecting ESG to generate approximately $45 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Q4, which is consistent with our prior expectations," said Simon Meester, President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.