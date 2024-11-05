News & Insights

TeraGo Lands Major Contract with Canadian Retailer

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) has released an update.

TeraGo Inc. has secured a multi-million-dollar contract with a leading Canadian retailer to enhance nationwide connectivity solutions. This partnership aims to improve performance, network security, and customer experience across the retailer’s operations. TeraGo’s advanced solutions were selected for their superior offering, speed, and cost-effectiveness.

