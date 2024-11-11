Teradyne increases share repurchase plan for 2024

Teradyne (TER) plans to repurchase up to an additional $100M of its common stock in the remainder of 2024 as part of its previously announced $2B share repurchase program. This is an increase from its previously announced intention to repurchase common stock in an amount necessary to offset dilution from equity compensation and its employee share repurchase program.

