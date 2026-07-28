Teradyne Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $374.533 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $78.372 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $389.0 million or $2.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 103.7% to $1.328 billion from $651.797 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $374.533 Mln. vs. $78.372 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.38 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.328 Bln vs. $651.797 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.85 To $ 2.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.200 B To $ 1.300 B

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