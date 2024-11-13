Tenon Medical reports Q3 EPS ($3.63), consensus ($4.23)

Reports Q3 revenue $900K, consensus $1.19M.teve Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenon Medical (TNON), commented, “During the third quarter of 2024, Tenon’s focus was on continued operational execution and securing capital to help fund our ongoing growth initiatives, including the acceleration of our sales and marketing plan and initial clinical experience with the new Catamaran SE SI Joint Fusion System. While we experienced a slight reduction in cases during the summer months, we are pleased to have demonstrated solid performance through the third quarter in 2024 with revenue growth of 18% year-to-date compared to the prior year period. Our restructured sales operation is beginning to deliver results by driving exposure to our newly published clinical data and the new SE platform; however, we did experience unexpected reimbursement pre-authorization headwinds within the quarter that we believe to be transient in nature. We expect future coding clarity combined with our recently published clinical data will positively contribute to revenue results moving forward. … With the support of our recent capital raise, we are confident that we have the cash runway to advance Tenon into our next phase of growth with upcoming catalysts, including the full enrollment of our post-market clinical trial for the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System and the next release of the study’s interim analysis, which remains imminent,” concluded Foster.

