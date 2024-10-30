Tenet Healthcare price target raised to $217 from $197 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Tenet Healthcare (THC) to $217 from $197 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Tenet reported a strong performance across all of its segments for Q3, with outperformance coming in the hospital segment, while the USPI segment in-line with expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company continues to prioritize investments in the USPI segment as the top capital priority and investments in key hospital growth opportunities also remain a priority, particularly given Tenet’s more streamlined hospital portfolio after a series of divestitures, the firm says.

