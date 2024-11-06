News & Insights

Tenet Healthcare price target raised to $205 from $195 at Wells Fargo

November 06, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Tenet Healthcare (THC) to $205 from $195 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm is updating models and detailed earnings bridges for each Hospital. Wells note that core revisions are for the most part relatively small, but there are impacts from Hurricane impacts and revised Medicaid supplemental payment assumptions that drive changes.

