Tenet Fintech Reports Challenging Q1 2024 Results

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., a provider of innovative analytics services and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, has disclosed its Q1 2024 financial figures, reporting revenues of $765,635 alongside a substantial net loss of $5.41 million and an adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.10 million. Despite generating some revenue, the company is facing financial challenges, as evidenced by the reported losses and negative cash flows.

