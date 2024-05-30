News & Insights

Stocks

Tenet Fintech Reports Challenging Q1 2024 Results

May 30, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., a provider of innovative analytics services and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, has disclosed its Q1 2024 financial figures, reporting revenues of $765,635 alongside a substantial net loss of $5.41 million and an adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.10 million. Despite generating some revenue, the company is facing financial challenges, as evidenced by the reported losses and negative cash flows.

For further insights into TSE:PKK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PKKFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.