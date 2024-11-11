Tencent, Visa partnering on palm-based authentication in Singapore, Nikkei says

Tencent (TCEHY) is partnering with Visa (V) to launch a palm biometric authentication payment service in Singapore, the technology’s first expansion outside China, Nikkei Asia’s Itsuro Fujino reports. The service will be available to Visa credit card holders issued by major Singaporean bankers, according to the report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TCEHY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.