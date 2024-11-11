News & Insights

Tencent, Visa partnering on palm-based authentication in Singapore, Nikkei says

November 11, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Tencent (TCEHY) is partnering with Visa (V) to launch a palm biometric authentication payment service in Singapore, the technology’s first expansion outside China, Nikkei Asia’s Itsuro Fujino reports. The service will be available to Visa credit card holders issued by major Singaporean bankers, according to the report.

