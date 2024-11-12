Tencent Music reports Q3 EPS 14c, consensus 17c

Reports Q3 revenue $1B, consensus $980.86M. Cussion Pang, executive chairman of TME, commented, “Our commitment to high-quality growth is reflected in another solid quarterly performance. The steady expansion of our music subscribers and diversified music services continue to drive overall growth and profitability. We are encouraged by the growing synergies between our platform and well-established content ecosystem, which have become a vital force in empowering us to seize new opportunities for long-term, sustainable growth.”

