News & Insights

Markets
TS

Tenaris Announces Non-Discretionary Buyback Agreement Under $700 Mln Share Repurchase Program

November 10, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) announced that, as part of its US$700 million Share Buyback Program, launched on November 6, 2024, it has entered into a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a primary financial institution. The buyback will be executed in the open market.

The share buyback program shall start on November 11, 2024, and end no later than March 26, 2025.

Under the previous $1.2 billion share buyback, which ran from November 5, 2023 to August 2, 2024, the company purchased a total number of ordinary shares representing 6.07% of its total issued share capital measured as at the launch of the program. This Program will cover up to $700 million (excluding customary transaction fees), subject to a maximum of 46.37 million ordinary shares representing the remainder 3.93% of the Company's issued share capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.