Ten Sixty Four Delays Financial Reports Amid Restructuring

November 14, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Ten Sixty Four Limited (AU:X64) has released an update.

Ten Sixty Four Limited, currently under external administration, has announced a deferral of its financial reporting obligations and annual general meeting until the earlier of July 2025 or the conclusion of the administration period. This move, facilitated by PwC Australia, allows the company additional time to manage its restructuring efforts without immediate compliance pressures.

