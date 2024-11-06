News & Insights

Tempus Holdings Probes Fund Misappropriation Amid Trading Halt

November 06, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Tempus Holdings Limited (HK:6880) has released an update.

Tempus Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has conducted a forensic investigation led by Deloitte into a suspected misappropriation of funds within the company. The investigation scrutinized the origins of potentially misappropriated funds and involved extensive analysis of accounting records and bank statements. Trading of Tempus Holdings shares remains suspended as the investigation continues.

