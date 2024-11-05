Tempus Holdings Faces Trading Suspension Amid Control Review

Tempus Holdings Limited (HK:6880) has released an update.

Tempus Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has conducted an internal control review to address deficiencies and meet stock exchange obligations. The review, executed by Crowe (HK) Risk Advisory Limited, covered critical areas such as financial reporting, revenue management, and compliance. Trading remains suspended as the company works on rectifying identified issues.

