News & Insights

Stocks

Tempus Holdings Faces Trading Suspension Amid Control Review

November 05, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tempus Holdings Limited (HK:6880) has released an update.

Tempus Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has conducted an internal control review to address deficiencies and meet stock exchange obligations. The review, executed by Crowe (HK) Risk Advisory Limited, covered critical areas such as financial reporting, revenue management, and compliance. Trading remains suspended as the company works on rectifying identified issues.

For further insights into HK:6880 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.