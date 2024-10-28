Tempus Holdings Faces Delisting Amid Financial Struggles

Tempus Holdings Limited (HK:6880) has released an update.

Tempus Holdings Limited is facing significant financial challenges as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee has decided to cancel the company’s listing due to its failure to meet resumption requirements. Trading of Tempus Holdings’ shares has been suspended since April 2023, and the company has not fulfilled necessary conditions such as publishing outstanding financial results and conducting a satisfactory forensic investigation. The company’s future remains uncertain as it seeks a review of this delisting decision.

