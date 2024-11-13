Tempus Holdings Faces Continued Trading Suspension

Tempus Holdings Limited (HK:6880) has released an update.

Tempus Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has announced that its trading suspension on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains in effect since April 2023. The company’s delisting decision is under review, with a hearing scheduled for December 2024. Investors are advised to stay updated on further announcements regarding the review outcome.

