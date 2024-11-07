Tempus AI reports clinical launch of IPS algorithmic test

Tempus AI (TEM) announced the clinical launch of its Immune Profile Score (IPS) algorithmic test. IPS, which is now available for clinicians to order, is a multimodal biomarker that can be used as a prognostic indicator for adult patients with stage IV and metastatic pan-solid tumors who are already considered candidates for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-based therapy. Tempus is presenting the results of its validation study at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, which demonstrated that IPS-High patients in the study were more likely to have an overall survival benefit while receiving ICI-based therapy than IPS-Low patients in the study. Tempus validated IPS in a retrospective study involving 1,600 metastatic and/or stage IV adult patients with 19 different solid tumor types from the company’s real-world de-identified database. The study also demonstrated that IPS has prognostic utility that is independent of tumor mutational burden (TMB), PD-L1 immunohistochemistry (IHC), and microsatellite instability (MSI) status in the study cohort. Tempus’ IPS is a laboratory developed test that assesses a combination of immunotherapy-related biomarkers from DNA and RNA test results to calculate a score from 0-100 and a classification of either IPS-Low or IPS-High. IPS is a unique biomarker that, in addition to being used in clinical practice, is available for life science research to help facilitate the expansion of indications for ICI therapies in order to enhance patient selection and treatment outcomes. “This is Tempus’ first time leveraging a multimodal algorithm in the immunotherapy space, and we look forward to providing clinicians the ability to use our IPS test to garner data-driven insights that can inform important treatment decisions,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “We are excited to introduce this innovative test to clinicians, empowering them with the ability to make more informed choices for their patients while simultaneously moving the field forward in meaningful ways.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.