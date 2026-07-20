Tempus To Acquire Personalis, Expanding Precision Oncology Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM), a technology company advancing precision medicine through artificial intelligence, has agreed to acquire Personalis, Inc. (PSNL), a company specializing in genomics for precision oncology.

The acquisition strengthens Tempus' position in the rapidly growing minimal residual disease market (MRD), valued at $20 billion, and enhances its ability to support cancer patients across diagnosis, treatment, recurrence and monitoring.

Transaction Terms

Under the agreement, Personalis shareholders will receive $16.25 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $1.5 billion, net of Tempus' existing ownership stake.

Strategic Fit

The deal builds on a partnership, established in November 2023, when Tempus invested in Personalis and has begun commercializing its NeXT Personal MRD test. By combining Tempus' multimodal data platform, AI capabilities, together with Personalis' tumor-informed MRD technology, the companies aim to expand access to longitudinal cancer monitoring, accelerate biomarker discovery, and advance personalized care.

Market Opportunity

Tempus CEO Eric Lefkofsky highlighted MRD as a transformative market, enabling clinicians to detect cancer recurrence earlier and make faster, more informed decisions. He noted that clinical adoption and reimbursement momentum position the combined company to capture significant growth.

Clinical Impact

With approximately 2.1 million new cancer diagnoses expected in the U.S. this year, the need for long-term monitoring continues to rise. Personalis' NeXT Personal test offers industry-leading sensitivity in detecting circulating tumor DNA, supporting treatment response tracking and early recurrence detection. The test already has Medicare coverage in three indications and with additional coverage anticipated.

PSNL has traded between $3.84 and $16.39 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $13.33 down 13.39%.

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