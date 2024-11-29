Temple & Webster Issues New Securities to Align Interests

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 181,026 ordinary fully paid securities to Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd. These securities are part of the company’s Employee Performance Rights Plan and Non-Executive Directors Equity Plan. The move is aimed at rewarding and aligning the interests of employees and directors with shareholders.

For further insights into AU:TPW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.