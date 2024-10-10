Tempest Agrees To Extend Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Thursday announced the decision to expand the duration of its existing stockholder rights plan till the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

CEO Stephen Brady said the rights plan is intended to enable all stockholders to realize the long-term value of their investment. Further, it would reduce the likelihood that any person or group gains control of Tempest through open market accumulation.

Currently, Tempest's stock is trading at $1.36, up 1.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

