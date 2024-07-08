TELUS (TU) Subsidiary TELUS Health Collaborates With NSH

TELUS Corporation’s TU subsidiary, TELUS Health, recently announced a partnership with Nova Scotia Health (“NSH”) to empower the residents of Nova Scotia (a Canadian province) to gain swift access to their initial care information on the YourHealthNS application.



The initiative is likely to be a major breakthrough in Canada in systemizing primary care data that aids Nova Scotians in effectively managing their health-related concerns and outcomes.



TELUS Health's integrated data platform plays a crucial part in this alliance by extracting vital patient summary data from the electronic medical records leveraged by most of Nova Scotia's clinicians. This integration enhances the efficacies of patient care of healthcare providers and simultaneously empowers individuals to take charge of their health.



The collaboration ensures smooth and secure access to patient's health information. This notion was showcased by a pilot project, conducted by YourHealthNS app. The project was launched in early 2024, where 68% of the 13,000 participants who accessed their health records reported their patient experience as either good or excellent.



As a leader in digital health data, TELUS Health is continuously working to safeguard privacy and advance the principles of reliable data practices across Canada and beyond. The collaboration between TELUS Health and Nova Scotia Health aligns with the government of Nova Scotia's mission to use healthcare data exclusively for the advancement of healthcare and drive digital healthcare innovation in the province.



Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS is one of the leading telecom carriers in Canada (the largest in western Canada), with over C$20 billion in annual revenues and more than 19 million customer connections. It provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.



TELUS Health is a division of TELUS that empowers healthcare professionals, individuals, employers and governments to efficiently deliver customized healthcare facilities through cutting-edge digital health platforms, such as electronic medical records and virtual care solutions.



At present, TELUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 20.2% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 11.2% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 16.07%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.