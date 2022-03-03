TELUS (TU) Augments Wi-Fi Experience With 2 New Solutions

TELUS TU recently launched two new best-in-class Wi-Fi solutions for its PureFibre customers in Western Canada.



The first new offering is Wi-Fi 6. The company noted that it possesses tri-band technology and delivers the fastest home Internet speed in Western Canada even when multiple devices are connected. The company’s PureFibre Network supports this ultra-fast connection, thus increasing the capacity to deliver accelerated Internet and Wi-Fi speeds. It also helps prevent buffering during video conferencing, offers a more responsive gaming experience for players, delivers faster video streaming, extends the battery life of connected devices, and improves wireless network security.



The second launch is Wi-Fi Plus, Canada’s first all-in-one customized Wi-Fi service. This is a monthly add-on to Wi-Fi 6 connection, stated the company. With the introduction of Wi-Fi Plus, TELUS thrives on alleviating the pain associated with having a Wi-Fi network that doesn’t provide whole-home coverage. Customers opting for Wi-Fi Plus can rest assured that their Wi-Fi network will work efficiently in every corner of the home.



With Wi-Fi Plus, company technicians will provide a personalized installation experience. This will help determine the optimal number and location of access points in the home to create a robust and reliable Wi-Fi connection. Also, this premium plan offers customers a dedicated support line at their fingertips. Wi-Fi Plus delivers enhanced network security so that every connected device in the home is secured against any hostile attack.



TELUS PureFibre is Canada’s one of the most reliable internet technology. This dedicated connection allows no sharing with neighbors, provides enhanced upload speeds, and a stable connection that does not slow down even during peak hours or when everyone is video calling, streaming and gaming. TELUS PureFibre network had more than 2.7 million premises under its coverage at the end of fourth-quarter 2021.



The addition of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi Plus to the existing TELUS PureFibre plans will ensure that customers can enjoy enhanced Wi-Fi speeds along with whole-home coverage, thus fostering an unparalleled home Wi-Fi experience for them.

Shining Prospects for TU

TELUS is one of the prominent Canadian telecom service providers based in Burnaby, British Columbia. The company provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers. The company is well-poised to benefit from solid operating momentum, positive cash flow and augmented fiber footprint, backed by strong customer additions. Its accelerated broadband expansion program is expected to extend its PureFibre and 5G coverage.



In January, the company launched affordable Internet plans for low-income senior citizens across British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. The new Internet for Good plans areaimed at helping seniors connect with their family and friends as well as access healthcare and other critical resources to maintain overall well-being amid the pandemic-induced on/off shelter in place guidelines, added the company.



Prior to that, the company expanded its 5G network to Lloydminster as part of its C$14.5-billion investment in Alberta through 2024. Since 2000, the company has invested nearly C$240 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada, including more than C$51 billion in Alberta. Other locations where TELUS rolled out its 5G service are Salmo and Golden in British Columbia.



Shares of TU have gained 24.6% compared with the industry’s rise of 6.8% in the past year.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

At present, TELUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



