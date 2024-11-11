TELUS Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y, Shares Gain

TELUS Corporation TU reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of C$0.28 (21 cents) compared with C$0.25 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.5%.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Quarterly total operating revenues increased 1.8% year over year to C$5,099 million ($3,738 million) owing to higher service revenues in the TELUS technology solutions (TTech) segment offset by lower service revenues in the TELUS digital experience segment (TELUS Digital). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,711 million.



The company’s operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers) were C$5,042 million, up 1% year over year. TELUS reported 347,000 net customer additions in the third quarter, marking a 14.5% year-over-year decrease. This includes strong mobile phone net additions of 130,000, 159,000 connected device additions and 58,000 total fixed net additions.



In response to the results, TU’s shares were up 3.2%, and the trading session closed at $15.66 on Nov. 8. Shares of the company have lost 9.1% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 3.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Segmental Results

In the third quarter, TTech revenues and other income rose 2.7% year over year to C$4,424 million. TTech operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers) increased 1.9% year-over-year to $4,367 million.



The expansion is driven by healthy subscriber growth in mobile networks, home Internet, TV and security services, along with growth in health, agriculture and consumer goods services. Revenues from managed and unmanaged data services is also on the rise. However, the growth is partly offset by lower prices in mobile, Internet and security services, along with decline in TV and fixed legacy voice services sales.



Mobile network revenues inched up 0.7% year over year to C$1,766 million, driven by a higher mobile phone subscriber count and strength in IoT connections amid lower mobile phone ARPU.



Fixed voice services revenues declined 6.3% year over year to C$179 million as a result of the ongoing fall in legacy voice revenues due to technological substitution and price plan changes. The decrease was partly offset by the success of bundled product offerings and the company’s retention efforts.

TELUS Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TELUS Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TELUS Corporation Quote

Health services revenues increased 4% year over year to C$439 million due to growth from pharmacy management software upgrades, a boost in virtual pharmacy sales, expansion of employee assistance programs and rising demand for health benefits management and retirement solutions.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$1,723 million increased 5.5% year over year, owing to broad-based cost-reduction efforts, subscriber growth and a rise in health services revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 110 basis points year over year to 39%.



TELUS Digital operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers) fell 4.4% to C$675 million due to lower revenues from a leading social media customer and other technology customers and a reduction in revenues in other industry verticals, notably in communications (excluding the TTech segment), eCommerce and banking, financial services and insurance against a tough macroeconomic backdrop. The decline was partially offset by growth in services provided to existing clients, including Google, as well as new clients added since the same period in the prior year and favorable forex impacts.



TELUS Digital's operating revenues and other income inched up 0.9% to C$897 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$131 million increased 30% from the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.3% year over year to C$1,842 million owing to increased sales and synergies from the LifeWorks acquisition.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter, TELUS generated C$1,432 million of cash from operating activities compared with C$1,307 million in the year-ago quarter. The free cash flow increased 58% to C$561 million.



Capital expenditures (excluding spectrum licenses) declined 13.1% year over year to C$668 million due to the planned slowdown of fiber and wireless network builds and systems development.

2024 Guidance

TELUS now anticipates TTech's operating revenue growth to be just below the lower end of the prior guidance (2-4)%. This updated forecast reflects the tough competition in the market and the team's ongoing commitment to high-quality operational performance.



TELUS reiterated the outlook for TTech Adjusted EBITDA, consolidated targets for capital expenditures and free cash flow. It continues to expect TTech adjusted EBITDA to grow in the range of 5.5-7.5%. Free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $2.1 billion and capital expenditures to be $2.6 billion.

TU’s Zacks Rank

TELUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

BCE Inc. BCE reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of C$0.75 (55 cents) compared with C$0.81 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 57 cents.



Shares of BCE lost 26.4% in the past year.



Itron Inc ITRI reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 for third-quarter 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.8%. The company reported earnings of 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Shares of ITRI surged 94.8% in the past year.



Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.03 compared with $2.04 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.



Shares of WTS have gained 10.4% in the past year.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.