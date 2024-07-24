Tellurian's $1/Share Sale to Woodside: A Blow to Meme Stock Investors

Retail investors in Tellurian (TELL) attracted by the company's ambitious plans for a liquefied natural gas terminal, are facing significant losses after the firm agreed to be acquired by Woodside Energy Group (WDS) for $1 per share. Many had invested when the stock traded much higher, feeling a sense of betrayal as the company's charismatic co-founder, Charif Souki, had courted nonprofessional shareholders with promises of a bright future.





The acquisition ends Tellurian's independent development of its LNG project, Driftwood, and underscores the challenges faced by meme-stock investors. Despite initial excitement and a surge in stock price, the project struggled with financing and competition. The sale to Woodside, expected to close in the fourth quarter, leaves retail investors with substantial losses.





Market Overview:





Key Points:



Looking Ahead:



Charif Souki's efforts to engage with retail investors included frequent social media updates, positioning the company as a promising play on the transition to cleaner energy. However, the harsh realities of financing and market competition led to a sharp decline in share value, culminating in Souki's ouster in December.While Tellurian's management will receive bonuses from the sale, retail investors are left with diminished returns. Some, like investor Ryan Panno, are transitioning their investments to Woodside, hoping to recoup losses through the new ownership.

