Telix Pharmaceuticals Debuts on Nasdaq, Expanding Global Reach

November 13, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals has begun trading its American Depository Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘TLX’, marking a significant step in its growth strategy. This move is expected to enhance access to Telix’s shares for U.S. and global investors, aligning with the company’s expanding presence in North America. With its primary listing remaining on the ASX, Telix aims to bolster its leadership in the radiopharmaceuticals sector.

