Telephone & Data Systems Appoints Napoleon Rutledge as Director

November 12, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

Telephone & Data Systems ( (TDS) ) has provided an announcement.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has appointed Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. as an independent director and audit committee financial expert, effective December 1, 2024. Recognized for his expertise under the Securities Exchange Act rules, Rutledge will join the Board and its Audit Committee, receiving compensation for his role as a non-employee director, with no existing arrangements influencing his selection.

