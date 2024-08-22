Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Divest Assets for Core Focus

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS recently announced that it has inked an agreement with Poka Lambro Telecommunications, Ltd. and Nevill Holdings, Inc. to sell its cable operations in Texas. The transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, represents a strategic shift for TDS as it focuses on its core markets and aims to enhance profitability.



Under the terms of the joint agreement, cable properties of TDS in Seminole, Seagraves and Denver City will be transferred to Poka Lambro, while Nevill Holdings will acquire the cable properties in Alpine and Fort Stockton.



Founded in 1950, Poka Lambro has evolved from serving rural areas with telephone services to becoming a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premise facilities across 4,000 square miles in the south plains of Texas. Known for its advanced telecommunication services, the company is well-equipped to integrate the new communities into its network and continue delivering excellent service.



Meanwhile, Nevill Holdings, through its subsidiaries Big Bend Telephone Company and Big Bend Telecom Ltd., has been connecting and serving rural West Texas for more than 60 years. It offers high-speed fiber Internet, voice services and data center solutions, aiming to bridge the digital divide and enhance digital accessibility in rural areas. This acquisition will likely help the company strengthen its connectivity and continue its tradition of quality service across West Texas.



From an industry perspective, the deal represents a significant consolidation within the telecom industry, where companies are reshaping their portfolios and strategies to adapt to changing market conditions and technological advancements. The transaction is expected to enhance TDS’ service offerings with a core focus and provide greater technical capabilities to customers. This will likely strengthen TDS’ reputation as a leader in the telecom industry and improve its revenues in the upcoming quarters.

Shares of TDS have gained 16.9% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 0.6%.



