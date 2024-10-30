Telenor Q3 Profit Rises; Organic Growth In Service Revenues At 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELNY.PK, TELN) reported that its third quarter net income to equity holders increased to 3.3 billion Norwegian Kroner from 2.5 billion Kroner, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 2.28 kroner compared to 1.82 kroner. EBITDA before other income and other expenses was 9.21 billion kroner compared to 9.25 billion kroner. The organic growth in EBITDA before other items was 1.8%, for the quarter.

Third quarter revenues were 20.04 billion Norwegian Kroner compared to 20.11 billion Norwegian Kroner, prior year. Service revenues were 16.2 billion Kroner, an increase of 2.3%. The organic growth in service revenues was 2.1%.

Telenor expects 3-4% organic EBITDA growth before other items growth in 2024, changed from prior guidance of midsingle-digit growth.

