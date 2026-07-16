Telenor Q2 Service Revenues Down 0.7% Organically

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELN, TELNY.PK, TEL.OL) reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of 7.987 billion Norwegian Kroner, and service revenues of 14.679 billion Kroner. EBITDA declined by 4.8 percent, while service revenues declined by 0.7 percent, both organically.

The company said its outlook for 2026 is moderated on the back of market conditions in addition a few technical factors. The company now projects flat to low-single-digit organic growth in Nordic service revenues, updated from prior outlook of low-single-digit. The company now expects flat to low-single-digit organic growth in adjusted EBITDA in the Nordics, revised from prior guidance of low-to-mid-single-single-digit.

At last close, Telenor shares were trading at $14.96, down 1.51%.

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