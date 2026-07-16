Markets

Telenor Q2 Service Revenues Down 0.7% Organically

July 16, 2026 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELN, TELNY.PK, TEL.OL) reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of 7.987 billion Norwegian Kroner, and service revenues of 14.679 billion Kroner. EBITDA declined by 4.8 percent, while service revenues declined by 0.7 percent, both organically.

The company said its outlook for 2026 is moderated on the back of market conditions in addition a few technical factors. The company now projects flat to low-single-digit organic growth in Nordic service revenues, updated from prior outlook of low-single-digit. The company now expects flat to low-single-digit organic growth in adjusted EBITDA in the Nordics, revised from prior guidance of low-to-mid-single-single-digit.

At last close, Telenor shares were trading at $14.96, down 1.51%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.