Telefonica (TEF) Arm, Celcom to Boost Malaysia's Cybersecurity

Telefonica, S.A.’s TEF digital business unit, Telefonica Tech, has teamed up with Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) to reinforce the latter’s cybersecurity services and capabilities while ensuring secure business operations for organizations based in Malaysia.



Apart from protecting businesses against potential cyber threats, the partnership will strengthen Telefonica’s foothold in the Asia-Pacific region. It will also complement Celcom’s wide plethora of digital tools that aid businesses in streamlining their operations.



Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Celcom is part of the Axiata group of companies. The entity has a solid subscriber base of 14 million, which includes mobile virtual network operators. The entity boasts more than 11,000 network sites covering 2G, 3G and 4G networks. It provides superior multimedia services and IoT solutions to its customers.



At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated organizations to adopt best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for safeguarding their digital assets, the move comes as a boon. Per the agreement, both the entities have unveiled Digital Risk Protection and Vulnerability Risk Management platforms.



The solutions will enable Malaysian organizations to ensure business continuity while driving transformation in the new wave of digitization. Digital Risk Protection solution has been specifically designed to help enterprises detect risks associated with digital assets.



Vulnerability Risk Management identifies potential threats in information systems with analysis for customer assets. Driven by the resiliency of these platforms, the deal will boost Celcom’s capabilities, in turn, enabling it to deliver complete portfolios of cybersecurity services across multi-vertical industries based in the Southeast Asian country.



It is worth mentioning that both Telefonica and Axiata group have been proactively working together to offer innovative digital services to B2B customers from all Axiata Group’s operators under an agreement inked in 2020. Apart from fortifying the strategic relationship, the partnership will facilitate seamless operations with support for digital risk management, thanks to the combined expertise of Celcom and Telefonica Tech.



Telefonica provides a comprehensive suite of service platforms for fast go-to-market launches. Its IoT connectivity platform has been designed to address dynamic business requirements and enable a cost-effective solution to improve business productivity.



Over the past years, it has invested heavily in the deployment and transformation of its network to provide seamless connectivity. With operations across 17 countries, the Spanish telecom company is capitalizing on the opportunities in the digital world through several growth strategies to enhance long-term prospects while experiencing healthy traction in the smartphone market.



Telefonica currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 2.3% compared with the industry's growth of 1.3% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

