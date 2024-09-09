Telefonica, Ericsson & MATSUKO Team Up for Holographic Communication

Telefónica, S.A. TEF joins Ericsson and MATSUKO to execute a pioneering Proof-of-Concept (PoC) demonstration, presenting how IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Data Channel technology can effortlessly integrate holographic calls into existing smartphone dialers. Since 2021, Telefonica has been in charge of IMS Data Channel innovation, working on multiple PoCs with Ericsson and MATSUKO. These tests explore the potential of the IMS technology in transforming 5G and future 6G voice services, with a primary focus on holographic communication.



The advanced IMS Data Channel technology is a standards-based framework for managing voice, video and multimedia services over IP networks. By deploying IMS Data Channel, mobile network operators can augment conventional communication services, including voice and video calls, into highly interactive and multimedia-rich experiences. IMS harnesses the core strengths of telephony infrastructure, such as high reliability, quality-of-service, mobility, and security, while adding a new dimension to communication with interactive experiences.

TEF’s PoC Demonstration Shows Promise Despite Limitations

The concept of holographic communication has been part of science fiction for a long period. The recent PoC undertaken by TEF, Ericsson and MATSUKO, which was part of the European 6G-XR project, is aimed at bringing this vision closer to reality. It highlights the potential of integrating holographic calls into native smartphone dialer apps without the need for additional applications. The PoC successfully demonstrated the transmission of a one-way hologram from presenter to viewer, paired with two-way audio communication over IMS infrastructure.



IMS Data Channel-compliant devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S series were used in the demonstration. The caller’s face and upper body were captured and transmitted as a real-time hologram, visible to the receiver. The communication experience went beyond traditional audio or video calls, providing a more immersive interaction between the presenter and the viewer. For the PoC demonstration, TEF acted as the project coordinator, overseeing the entire process and providing the service infrastructure. Ericsson supplied the IMS infrastructure and related services necessary to enable the holographic call. MATSUKO contributed the holographic technology and the application software required to process and reconstruct the hologram data in real-time.



Despite the immense potential of IMS Data Channel technology, the PoC highlighted several challenges that need to be addressed for wider implementation, such as lack of standardization, bandwidth limitations and audio-video synchronization. Collaborating with Ericsson and MATSUKO, Telefonica is committed to improving the solutions and addressing the challenges uncovered during the PoC through user interface enhancements, higher-quality holograms, two-way holographic calls and standardization efforts.



The demonstration of holographic calls using IMS Data Channel technology marks a significant evolution in communication. The demand for holographic communication is picking up pace with a healthy uptake by telemedicine and education spaces, expansion of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market and growing demand for 3D Visualization.

TEF’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TEF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 12% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Harmonic Inc. HLIT and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. HLIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANET and UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets like cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.



Ubiquiti company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.