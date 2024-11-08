Telefonica Brasil Strengthens Governance with Policy Amendment

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) has released an update.

Telefonica Brasil’s Board of Directors unanimously approved an amendment to its Policy for Related Party Transactions during their recent meeting, reflecting the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance. This move is expected to enhance transparency and strengthen investor confidence in the company’s governance practices. The decision follows recommendations from the Nominations, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

