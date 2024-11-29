Telefonica Bolsters Cybersecurity for Miami Chamber of Commerce

Telefonica, S.A. TEF recently teamed up with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce to elevate the latter’s cybersecurity framework. TEF’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services aims to empower the Chamber with unparalleled protection while enabling it to focus on its core mission of driving business growth and development in Miami.



The partnership focuses on three critical areas of cybersecurity — Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) and Digital Risk Protection (DRP). These services are designed to provide end-to-end protection, including device management, ongoing monitoring, remote maintenance and monthly reports outlining security status and threat mitigation efforts.

In-Depth Analysis of TEF’s Cybersecurity Services

TEF’s MDR ensures continuous monitoring of the Chamber's security systems to detect and neutralize potential threats proactively. Leveraging a global network of 11 Security Operations Centers, including one in the United States, MDR delivers 24/7 protection. By identifying and mitigating threats before they cause harm, the Chamber’s cybersecurity defenses are strengthened against even the most sophisticated cyberattacks.



Cyber incidents require not only immediate response but also in-depth investigation to prevent recurrence. The DFIR service studies incidents in detail, developing a comprehensive response strategy to minimize risks and bolster the Chamber’s defenses.



Apart from technical attacks, organizations face threats that can damage their reputation, such as data breaches, identity theft and online fraud. TEF’s DRP service addresses these risks by monitoring the public web, deep web and dark web for potential threats to the Chamber’s reputation or sensitive data. This proactive surveillance helps identify and mitigate risks to its reputation, ensuring the organization remains secure in the digital landscape.



Telefonica’s reputation as a global leader in cybersecurity stems from its vast experience and unparalleled expertise. With over 6,800 professionals from 60 nationalities and more than 5,000 certifications in third-party technologies (including 1,500 in cybersecurity operations), the company is well-equipped to handle the most complex security challenges. Each year, these professionals process 350,000 security event tickets and about 500,000 alerts (including 13,000 critical incidents). This extensive experience allows the company to deliver scalable, high-impact security solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients.

Madrid, Spain-based Telefonica provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. In recent years, Telefonica has invested heavily in the deployment and transformation of its network to provide excellent connectivity in terms of capacity, speed, coverage and security.



Unfavorable currency fluctuations amid consistent growth in its Telefonica Tech and Telefonica Infra divisions affect the company’s performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues fell 2.9% year over year to €10,023 million ($11,061 million).

TEF’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TEF currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 6.1% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.8%.



