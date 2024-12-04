News & Insights

Teleflex in talks to buy Biotronik stent unit, Bloomberg says

December 04, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Teleflex (TFX) is in discussions to acquire Biotronik SE & Co.’s vascular intervention unit, offering to buy the German medical technology firm’s business for EUR 500M to EUR 1B, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Sonja Wind, Arno Schuetze, and Eyk Henning. A deal could be reached as soon as this month, one of the sources is reported to have said.

TFX

