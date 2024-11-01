News & Insights

Stocks

Teleflex price target lowered to $245 from $266 at Raymond James

November 01, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford lowered the firm’s price target on Teleflex (TFX) to $245 from $266 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The reaction seems “harsh” for a 1% revenue miss and a 3% EPS beat, but positioning into the quarter was “imbalanced,” particularly especially after the Q2 guidance raise and in front of the emerging Intra-Aortic Balloon Catheter revenue opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to view the IABP opportunity as a new growth driver in 2025 and believes that Teleflex can use its significant cash flow to help generate 8%+ EPS growth over the next two years.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TFX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.