Teleflex price target lowered to $245 from $266 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford lowered the firm’s price target on Teleflex (TFX) to $245 from $266 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The reaction seems “harsh” for a 1% revenue miss and a 3% EPS beat, but positioning into the quarter was “imbalanced,” particularly especially after the Q2 guidance raise and in front of the emerging Intra-Aortic Balloon Catheter revenue opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to view the IABP opportunity as a new growth driver in 2025 and believes that Teleflex can use its significant cash flow to help generate 8%+ EPS growth over the next two years.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TFX:
- Teleflex price target lowered to $250 from $275 at Mizuho
- Teleflex price target lowered to $245 from $275 at RBC Capital
- Teleflex Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Teleflex falls -14.1%
- Teleflex Reports Q3 Revenue Increase and Share Buyback
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.