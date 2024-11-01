Teleflex price target lowered to $245 from $266 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford lowered the firm’s price target on Teleflex (TFX) to $245 from $266 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The reaction seems “harsh” for a 1% revenue miss and a 3% EPS beat, but positioning into the quarter was “imbalanced,” particularly especially after the Q2 guidance raise and in front of the emerging Intra-Aortic Balloon Catheter revenue opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to view the IABP opportunity as a new growth driver in 2025 and believes that Teleflex can use its significant cash flow to help generate 8%+ EPS growth over the next two years.

