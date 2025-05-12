Teleflex Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

Teleflex announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders on record May 20, 2025.

Teleflex Incorporated announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock, which will be payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 20, 2025. The company, based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, focuses on improving health and quality of life through medical technologies across various therapy areas, including anesthesia, emergency medicine, and urology. Teleflex aims to be a trusted partner in healthcare, leveraging innovative solutions and well-known brands to shape the future of healthcare. For further details, investors can contact Lawrence Keusch, the Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy Development.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share demonstrates financial stability and commitment to providing returns to shareholders.



The dividend payout reflects the company's ongoing profitability and positive cash flow, reinforcing investor confidence.



The announcement aligns with Teleflex's vision to be a trusted partner in healthcare, potentially attracting more investors interested in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate limited reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could concern investors looking for long-term gains.



The press release does not provide any insights into the company's financial performance or market conditions, leaving investors with unanswered questions about its overall health.



Choosing to prioritize dividends over potential investments might signal financial constraints or a lack of lucrative growth projects, raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

What is the recent cash dividend declared by Teleflex?

Teleflex declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend is payable on June 16, 2025.

Who qualifies for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2025, will qualify for the dividend.

What is the purpose of Teleflex Incorporated?

Teleflex aims to improve health and quality of life through medical technologies and innovation.

What brands are associated with Teleflex?

Teleflex includes trusted brands like Arrow™, LMA™, UroLift™, and QuikClot™ among others.

WAYNE, Pa., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2025.







About Teleflex Incorporated







As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.





Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.





At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit





teleflex.com





.







Contacts:







Teleflex





Lawrence Keusch





Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development









investor.relations@teleflex.com









610-948-2836



