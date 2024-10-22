Teledyne Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.97.

Investors in Teledyne Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.31% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 4.49 4.63 5.04 4.76 EPS Actual 4.58 4.55 5.44 5.05 Price Change % -0.0% 4.0% 2.0% -0.0%

Teledyne Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Teledyne Technologies were trading at $446.93 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Teledyne Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Teledyne Technologies.

Teledyne Technologies has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $482.0, the consensus suggests a potential 7.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zebra Technologies, Keysight Techs and Cognex, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $375.71, suggesting a potential 15.94% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Keysight Techs is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $164.12, suggesting a potential 63.28% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Cognex, with an average 1-year price target of $45.43, implying a potential 89.84% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Zebra Technologies, Keysight Techs and Cognex are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teledyne Technologies Buy -3.55% $592.60M 1.93% Zebra Technologies Neutral 0.25% $589M 3.50% Keysight Techs Outperform -11.94% $755M 7.68% Cognex Buy -1.33% $166.60M 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

Teledyne Technologies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.

Teledyne Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Teledyne Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.55%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teledyne Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teledyne Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teledyne Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Teledyne Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Teledyne Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

