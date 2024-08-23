News & Insights

Teledyne Brown Secures $114 Mln Defense Contract

August 23, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Brown Engineering, a unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Friday said it received a contract worth $114 million from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

Under the contract, Teledyne Brown will lead the design, build, and launch of realistic-threat ballistic target missiles, used in testing advanced missile defense systems.

In addition, The Tactical Range Air Defense (TACRAM) 2, a follow-on contract, will extend through March 2028, providing target missiles since 2014.

