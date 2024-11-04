Teledyne To Acquire Micropac - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies (TDY) and Micropac Industries have entered into a definitive merger agreement that provides for the merger of Micropac with a subsidiary of Teledyne. Teledyne will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Micropac for $20.00 per share payable in cash. The all-cash deal values Micropac at approximately $57.3 million.

Micropac designs and manufactures microelectronic circuits, optoelectronic components, and sensor and display assemblies, primarily for military, aerospace, and medical applications.

