Telecom Plus Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Telecom Plus (GB:TEP) has released an update.

Telecom Plus PLC has announced that its total voting rights now amount to 79,369,702 ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury. This update is crucial for shareholders who need to assess their holdings under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The company also disclosed that certain shares have voting rights waived, providing a comprehensive picture of its share capital structure.

For further insights into GB:TEP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.