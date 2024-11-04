News & Insights

Telecom Plus Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 04, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Telecom Plus (GB:TEP) has released an update.

Telecom Plus PLC has announced that its total voting rights now amount to 79,369,702 ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury. This update is crucial for shareholders who need to assess their holdings under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The company also disclosed that certain shares have voting rights waived, providing a comprehensive picture of its share capital structure.

TipRanks
