Telecom Argentina’s Bold Dividend Strategy Unveiled

Telecom Argentina has announced a dividend distribution in kind with Global Bonds of the Republic of Argentina, valued at approximately $145.6 million, to its shareholders. This strategic move involves a partial withdrawal from the company’s voluntary reserve to maintain its capital investments and solvency levels, offering $0.0676 nominal value of bonds per share. Such a decision reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders while maintaining financial stability.

