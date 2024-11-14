TeleChoice International Sees Revenue Surge Amid Turnaround

Telechoice International Limited (SG:T41) has released an update.

TeleChoice International Limited reported a robust 55% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching S$246.9 million, as compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by strong performances in the Personal Communications Solutions and Network Engineering Services divisions, offsetting a decline in the Info-Communications Technology division. Additionally, the company turned a corner from a loss to a profit before tax of S$0.9 million, showcasing significant improvement in operating performance across all business units.

