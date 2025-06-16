Teladoc (TDOC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Teladoc (TDOC) was up +2.33% at $7.02. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

The telehealth services provider's stock has dropped by 8.78% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teladoc will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.24, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $621.69 million, reflecting a 3.23% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.17 per share and a revenue of $2.52 billion, representing changes of +80.07% and -2.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.93% higher. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

