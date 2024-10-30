Teladoc reports Q3 EPS (19c), consensus (27c)

Reports Q3 revenue $640.5M, consensus $631.16M. “I am pleased with our third quarter results, which demonstrate our commitment to consistent execution, and I remain excited about our potential. I see many strengths to build upon as we advance initiatives aimed at strengthening our business and unlocking future growth opportunities,” said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc (TDOC) Health.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TDOC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.