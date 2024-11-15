Teladoc initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Teladoc (TDOC) with a Buy rating and $14 price target The company’s integrated care business should generate continued membership and revenue growth, led by the Chronic Care Segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, the firm believes Teladoc’s more targeted BetterHelp strategy should result in membership and utilization bottoming in the end of 2025 with growth thereafter. It sees growth acceleration in 2026 driving the shares.

